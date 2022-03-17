OC Elks Lodge 2645 Essay Contest Winners

Students CWorcester Preparatory School’s Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 essay contest winners were recently recognized and presented their checks. Congratulations to sixth graders Ellie Phillips for earning first place and Rani Yonker who earned second place in the Grade 5 & 6 division. In the Grade 7 & 8 division, seventh graders Caleb Walston won first place, Gavin Mann received second place and Gabriella Damouni earned third place. Phillips and Walston will advance to the district level.