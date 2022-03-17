Grants Administrator Welcomed

SNOW HILL – The Town of Snow Hill is pleased to announce the hiring of its newest Grants Administrator John Rankin, who began working for the town on February 15.

Rankin gained seven years of grant experience from working as the grants manager for Women Supporting Women (a nonprofit in Salisbury); as a grant consultant for the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore; and as a program analyst with a Rockville, Md., accounting firm which performed federal grant audit resolutions for the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland in College Park.

Rankin describes his two priorities for working with the town as “maintaining the considerable grant funding received by the town last year, and supporting a high level of financial integrity and transparency within the overall grants program.”

Rankin’s first project will be working alongside a four-member grant scoring committee which will score 25 applications competing for funding under the Community Legacy Grant program. The grant provided $60,000 to aid the town’s revitalization for businesses and homeowners. The program emphasizes improvement of the town’s historical character.

New Leadership Roles

SALISBURY – Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates (POA) is pleased to announce that several of the practice partners have taken on expanded leadership roles TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, as of the new year. Dr. Anthony Adrignolo has been named the president of the medical staff, Dr. Patrick “Andy” Holt is the new chief of department of surgery and Dr. Scott McGovern is the chief, division of orthopaedic surgery. These physicians have been with Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates for over 30 years combined and practicing surgeons for a combined 41 years.

Adrignolo joined Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates in June 2009 after a decade of running his own successful orthopaedic practice in Salisbury, Md. He is

a graduate of Princeton University and Yale University School of Medicine. He completed his internship in the department of general surgery at New England Deaconess Hospital, and his residency in the Harvard Combined Orthopaedics Surgery program at Massachusetts General. He also completed six months of post-residency training concentrating in trauma and adult reconstruction at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Adrignolo has also served in many capacities at TidalHealth while partner at POA including the Physician Excellence Committee, Professional Review Committee, assistant chief of surgery, chief of surgery, secretary/treasurer, vice president, and now president of the medical staff.

Holt joined POA in September 2018. Prior to joining POA, Holt completed his fellowship in hand and microvascular surgery at Duke University as well as his orthopaedic residency at the University of Utah. He also completed a PhD degree at the same time he

attended medical school at the University of Louisville. Holt shared, “It is with gratitude and humility that I accept the role of Chief of the Department of Surgery. We look forward to continuing our tradition of providing outstanding surgical care of patients on the Eastern Shore.”

McGovern joined POA in 2009 and brings the most advanced, innovative diagnostic and therapeutic technologies and techniques

to the practice from his advanced orthopaedic and neurosurgical spinal fellowship training at the Mayo Clinic and UCLA.

Investment Team Met

SALISBURY – Recently, Robert Jeter, CFP®, CRPC traveled to Scottsdale, Az., for a two-day due diligence trip with Meeder Investments.

Part of Jeter’s role at InFocus Financial Advisors, Inc. is a member of the investment committee. In this role, he regularly speaks with and visits investment managers to evaluate their firm, process, investment capabilities and team to determine suitability for client investment. He heard from and met many members of the team including CEO Bob Meeder, as well as Vice President of Private Wealth Angelo Manzo, CFA. Meeder provides customized separately managed account solutions for high-net worth individuals with significant embedded capital gains. During his trip, Jeter was able to evaluate the unique solution and the team behind the process.

Meeder Investments provides customized solutions and separately managed accounts that deliver customization and tax-management. Meeder was founded in 1974 and is located in Dublin, Ohio.

InFocus Financial Advisors, Inc. is an independent financial services office located in Salisbury, MD and Georgetown, DE. They primarily work with individuals who are nearing or already retired across the Delmarva Peninsula.

Investment Advisor Representative offering securities and advisory services are offered through Cetera Advisors LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a broker dealer and a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

Physician Assistant Hired

SEAFORD, Del. – TidalHealth is pleased to welcome James “Jimmy” Hjorth, PA-C, ATC, to TidalHealth Orthopedics in Seaford, Del. He will practice alongside Dr. Doran and his team of certified physician assistants.

Hjorth received his Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science in Athletic Training from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He later earned his Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Sullivan University in Louisville, Kentucky.

Hjorth is a certified physician assistant and a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and Physician Assistants in Orthopedic Surgery. He has eight years of clinical experience in orthopedics and primary care sports medicine.

In past years, Hjorth has provided medical coverage at the finish line of Sprint and Olympic triathlons. He has completed multiple half marathons himself, as well as a full marathon and several triathlons. He also enjoys hiking, camping, and skiing. Most of his spare time is spent helping his wife manage their kids’ busy schedules with different sports.

Brand Partnership Announced

HANOVER – George’s Beverage Company™️ has partnered with Old Bay®, a brand of McCormick & Company, Inc. to launch Old Bay® Vodka. Crafted at McClintock Distilling in Frederick, Md., Old Bay® Vodka is made from corn and six times distilled for maximum purity and smoothness. The vodka perfectly highlights the quintessential flavor of the iconic Old Bay® spice blend. Fans will have one more way to enjoy the beloved taste of Old Bay®, starting in March 2022.

“The idea to collaborate to craft Old Bay® Vodka made perfect sense from the start,” said Greg David, co-owner of George’s Beverage Company™️. “We already had national distribution with top liquor distributors and a sustainable supply chain. The next step was identifying a local craft distillery that we could trust and that shared the same commitment to quality, craftmanship and sustainability. We found all this in McClintock Distilling.”

“Old Bay® has been a fan-favorite for over 75 years in the Chesapeake Bay region and beyond,” said Jill Pratt, chief marketing excellence officer at McCormick. “Our fans are loyal and passionate when it comes to all things Old Bay®. We’re thrilled to work with George’s to bring the one-of-a-kind flavor of Old Bay® to fans in entirely new, exciting, and innovative ways.”

Old Bay® Vodka is seventy proof or 35% ABV. It is distributed by Breakthru Beverage MD and Breakthru Beverage DE starting in March 2022.

George’s Beverage Company™️ was founded in 2011 in Berlin, Md. The company started out as an award-winning microbrew of craft natural Bloody Mary’s & Margarita’s. George’s Beverage Company™️ products are now sold and served across the U.S.