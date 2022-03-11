A rendering shows the addition approved for the Old Ocean City Boulevard side of Berlin Activities Depot. Submitted image.

BERLIN– The Berlin Planning Commission approved a site plan for an expansion and addition at Berlin Activities Depot.

On Wednesday the commission approved plans for upgrades to the Berlin Activities Depot on Old Ocean City Boulevard. The project, which will be done in phases, will start with an addition on the side of the building closest to Old Ocean City Boulevard.

“The plan is to develop the north expansion with the restaurant and the gym,” said Jesyl Silva of George, Miles & Buhr LLC.

Last month, Berlin Activities Depot owner Carmela Solito told the commission about her plans to add on to two sides of the existing building and build a new standalone structure at the corner of Nelson Street and Graham Avenue. The 13,000 square foot addition on the Old Ocean City Boulevard side of the building will include gym space, a family support center and restaurant.

Commission members questioned stormwater management plans for the site, as drainage in that neighborhood is a problem. Planning Director Dave Engelhart said final stormwater plans hadn’t been submitted yet but that George, Miles & Buhr staff were working with the town’s stormwater engineer.

“The concept they want to pursue is doable but no formal submittal has been made yet,” Engelhart said. “If you look at the corner of Graham and Nelson there’s a best management practices stormwater pond. Back toward the left, toward the addition closer the grain silos, there’s also a submerged gravel wetland. Those are new features to the property to handle the stormwater on site.”

Area property owner Eric Fiori encouraged the town to look closely at the site’s stormwater as changes were planned for the site.

“You have to address the original stormwater issue on the property before it can be expanded,” he said.

Engelhart said the stormwater plans would be closely reviewed and that stormwater features would be designed to meet 100-year storm requirements.

He added that drainage problems in the area were on the town’s radar, as much of the flooding related to the fact that the pipes under the street aren’t big enough to handle stormwater.

“The pipes were never sized large enough back in the ‘50s or ‘60s,” he said.

The commission approved the site plan after making minor changes to the sign proposed for the expanded building.