Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will perform routine inspections of the Route 50 Bridge next week.

Officials say inspections will begin Monday, March 14, weather permitting, with crews working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily on the bridge. Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday, March 18.

Crews will use two under bridge inspection cranes to maximize efficiency and minimize impact to the traveling public.

Traffic will be maintained in both directions throughout the work period, with some periods of single-lane closures.

On Monday, both westbound lanes of the bridge will be open to traffic, with one lane closed in the eastbound direction. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, there will be single lane closures, both in the eastbound and westbound directions, leaving one travel lane open in each direction. On Friday, both eastbound lanes will be open to traffic, with one lane closed in the westbound direction.