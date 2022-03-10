ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Keep an open mind about a suggestion you see as unworkable. Give it a chance to prove itself one way or another. The results could surprise both supporters and detractors.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): News about an upcoming venture causes you to make some last-minute adjustments in your plans. But the extra work will pay off, as you come to learn more about the potential benefits opening up.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A more positive aspect grows out of your determination to reach your immediate goals. Continue to keep your focus sharp and on target by steering clear of petty quarrels and other pesky problems.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): By acting as a voice of reason, you can avoid adding to an already turbulent situation. You might have to shout over the tumult, but your words ultimately will be heard and heeded.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The possibility of a new acquisition always makes those Leonine eyes light up. But be careful that what you see is what you want. Appearances often can be deceiving.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): No matter how much you might feel that you’re in the right, resist saying anything that could reignite a still-unresolved situation. Let the matter drop, and move on.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Help with a personal problem comes from an unexpected source. You also find workplace pressures easing. Use this period of calm to restore your spent energies.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You might have to share the credit for that project you’re working on. But there’ll be enough credit to go around, and your efforts will be recognized and rewarded.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Details need to be dealt with before you can move on to another area. Make sure you don’t leave any loose ends that could later cause everything to unravel.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): News about a change in the workplace carries with it a challenge you could find difficult to resist. Check it out. It could be just what you’ve been waiting for.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Allowing your artistic nature full expression will help restore your spirits and will put you in the mood to take on that new career challenge. A Libra creates excitement.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Expect to happily plunge right into a hectic social whirl starting at week’s end. Your aspects favor new friendships as well as the strengthening of old relationships.

BORN THIS WEEK: Like St. Patrick (who was also born next week), your spiritual strength is an inspiration to others.

(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.