The Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) Alumni Association sponsored a 100-Day Breakfast celebration marking the senior class countdown to graduation. WPS Alumni Association President Steve Green ‘93 welcomed the senior class and introduced guest speaker, alum Wyatt Richins ‘16. Richins shared an inspirational speech to help guide seniors as they prepare to start their college career. Bagels and coffee were generously by Dunkin’ Donuts. In addition, each student was gifted a WPS tumbler courtesy of the Alumni Association. Pictured, left, Richins, right, is pictured with his brother Brice, who will graduate from WPS this year. Below, Assistant Head of School/Head of Upper School Mike Grosso serves pancakes to seniors Anna Marie Buas, Brooke Emeigh, Morgan White, Anna McDonald and Hannah Brasure.