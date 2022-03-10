Route 50 Bridge Work To Include Lane Closures OCEAN CITY – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will perform routine inspections of the Route 50 Bridge next week. Officials say inspections will begin Monday, March 14, weather permitting, with crews working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily on the bridge. Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday,… Read More »

O.A.R. To Headline New Beach Festival OCEAN CITY – After months of speculation and anticipation, more details about the proposed major three-day music festival at the Inlet in September, which includes Maryland-based O.A.R. as the lead act, have emerged. Last August, Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo and C3 Presents founder and promoter Tim Sweetwood pitched the idea of a… Read More »

Townhouse Project Moves Forward In Berlin BERLIN– Plans for a new townhouse development on Old Ocean City Boulevard are moving forward following discussion with the town’s planning commission. The Berlin Planning Commission on Wednesday voted 6-0 to provide a favorable recommendation for a text amendment that would allow for fee simple townhouse developments in Berlin. “It’s just another way to develop… Read More »