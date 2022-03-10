Joanne Beall Mavars

PORT St. LUCIE, Fla. — Joanne Beall Mavars passed away on Feb. 28, 2022 at the age of 87 in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Jo was born July 7, 1934 in Washington, D.C. to Marjorie and Allan Beall. She was a longtime government employee and later an employee of English Reality in Ocean City before her retirement.

Joanne is survived by her daughter, Delores and her husband John Milhausen; her son, Herbert Mavars III and his wife Holly; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Gretchen, Shyloh, Emma and Cole; and one great grandchild named Casey.

David L. Little

OCEAN PINES — David L. Little, 61, of Ocean Pines passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

He was born in Sussex, N.J. and was the son of Lewis and Helen Little. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna Little; brother Paul Little of Wantage, N.J.; and several cousins.

Dave had a lifelong passion for cooking, working as a chef for several restaurants over the years, most notably for Whiskers Bar and Grill in Ocean Pines for over 12 years. Dave will be cremated, in lieu of a service, and a celebration of life will be held at a future time.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

Mary Ellen Craig

OCEAN PINES — On March 9, 2022, Mary Ellen Craig (nee Bramble) passed away.

She was the beloved wife of the late Walter Louis Craig; devoted mother of Barbie Pierpont and her husband Rick, Dottie Craig Potts and her husband

Nick, and Walter Craig and his wife Jamie; cherished grandmother of Collin Gress, Alena Nowak and her husband Blaise, Morgan and Craig Potts, and Taylor, Tori, Nathan, and Zachary Craig; dear great-grandmother of Colton Potts, and Xander and Callen Nowak; loving sister of Barbara Boyle; dear aunt of Terre Neil; and dancing partner and companion of John Cabala.

A visitation was held at Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue in Essex on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in Ocean Pines at a later date.