OC Jeep Club Held Annual Food and Supply Drive for Humane Society

Community AThe Ocean City Jeep club held its annual food and supply drive for the Worcester County Humane Society on Feb. 19. A total of 54 Ocean City Jeep Club vehicles participated, bringing in a large amount of dog and cat food, treats, toys, office supplies, bleach, paper towels, Clorox wipes and other cleaning supplies. The club also brought in more than $1,000 in cash and gift card donations.