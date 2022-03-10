Shirley Hall Youth Art Show Held

Harrison is pictured with Arie Morningstar, first place winner in the middle school division. Morningstar is a seventh grader at Stephen Decatur Middle School.

Worcester County students entered and exhibited in the Shirley Hall Youth Art Show that was on display at the Ocean City Center for the Arts March. 4-6. Betsy Hall Harrison, Hall’s daughter, judged the entries and sponsored cash prizes for the winners.

Hannah Dang, a junior at Stephen Decatur High School, won second place in the high school division of the Shirley Hall Youth Art Show at the Ocean City Center for the Arts.

Olivia Koval, eighth grader at Stephen Decatur Middle School, is pictured with her entry into the Shirley Hall Youth Art Show in Ocean City.

Riley Holt, eighth grader at Stephen Decatur Middle School, stands with her entry into the Shirley Hall Youth Art Show.