Baltimore Avenue was Ocean City’s “Main Street” when this postcard was printed circa 1920. This view looks north from Wicomico Street and includes some of the town’s most historic structures.

The building in the left foreground is the Seaside Hotel (built in 1876) and beyond it with the tall brick smokestack is the electric power plant. In the right foreground is the original Atlantic Hotel. This was the first hotel built in Ocean City and its opening on July 4, 1875, is considered by many as the resort’s official birthday.

All of these buildings along with two blocks of the Boardwalk were destroyed in a huge fire that began in the early morning of Dec. 29, 1925.

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com.

Postcard from Bunk Mann’s collection