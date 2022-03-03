Several Worcester Prep varsity basketball players were honored with Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) awards. Pictured from right are Griffin Jones, Brice Richins, Michael Wehberg, Myranda Beebe, Morgan White and Lily Baeurle. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep last week doled out awards for participants in the school’s winter sports seasons.

For the boys’ varsity basketball team, the Most Valuable Player Award went to Griffin Jones, while Brice Richins received the Coach’s Award and the Most Improved Player Award went to Harrison Humes. For the girls’ varsity basketball team, the Most Valuable Player Award went to Lily Baeurle, while Myranda Beebe won the Coach’s Award and the Most Improved Player Award went to Bella Marinelli.

For the boys’ junior varsity team, Hunter Simons was named MVP, the Coach’s Award went to Owen West and the Most Improved Player award went to Ryan Mann. For the girls’ junior varsity team, the Most Valuable Player was Danielle Carr, the Coach’s Award went to Lydia Schwartz and the Most Improved award went to Maxine Ruggerio.

For the cheerleading team, the Most Valuable Player award went to Kate Abbott, Anna Carpenter received the Coach’s Award and the Most Improved award went to Sophia Haines.