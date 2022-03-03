New OC Diversity Position Approved OCEAN CITY – Resort officials this week agreed to create a new Recruitment, Inclusion and Diversity position, but not before a very frank and lengthy discussion of race and equality issues. Over the past year or so, the Town of Ocean City has struggled with recruiting employees for a variety of reasons. In November, the… Read More »

Parking Lease Issues Stall Downtown Property Redevelopment OCEAN CITY – The fate of a proposed redevelopment of a historic bayfront property downtown still hangs in the balance this week after resort officials could not pull the trigger on a proposed lease of parking spaces. The Mayor and Council had before them on Tuesday a proposed lease agreement with the developers of the… Read More »

Short-Term Rental Ordinance Introduced In Berlin BERLIN– Elected officials introduced an ordinance regulating short-term rentals this week. On Monday, the Berlin Town Council held a first reading of an ordinance that establishes regulations governing short-term rentals. The ordinance, which will be the subject of a public hearing March 28, is the result of several work sessions. “I think it’s a little… Read More »