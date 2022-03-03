Berlin Intermediate School Recognizes Finalists

Students ABerlin Intermediate School recently celebrated its seven finalists in the Eastern Shore Literacy Association’s Young Authors’ Contest. Principal Ryan Cowder was on hand to recognize and congratulate the finalists. Pictured, back from left, are  Cowder, Catrina Donmayer, Aberle Bunting, Ellie Wells and Brynlee Waters; front, Skylar Miller, Stefan Michelle and Elias Baldridge.