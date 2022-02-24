Wicomico County Law Enforcement Officers Graduated

Community FWicomico County law enforcement officers who graduated in the 87th entrance-level law enforcement class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury are shown in the front row, from left, Gavin Bussard, Chase Meadows and Sammy Schroeder of the Salisbury Police Department. In the back, from left, are Nicholas Snead of the Delmar Police Department, and Jerome Jones, Andrew Menning, Scott Shubert and Mallorie Whipps of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.