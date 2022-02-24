Quilters Join Together to Support Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Community DQuilters by the Sea Guild has joined with Serendipity Quilt Shop of Dagsboro, Del, in supporting the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence. During January and February, members donated new women’s and children’s underwear, socks, diapers, laundry detergent and toiletries, along with craft supplies and children’s DVDs. This donation will support local domestic violence shelters. Pictured left to right are Marlene Passero, Jacqui Santangelo, Jenni Compston, Shirley Schaefer, Patsy Taylor and Cathy Good.