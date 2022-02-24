Things I Like – February 25, 2022

Lunch in Kent Narrows to break up a road trip

An old, dented up pickup truck

When there is sleep at a sleepover

A quiet early morning house

Crushed ice in a fountain drink

Kids practicing on their own

Being on time

The feeling after a good floss

A full bird feeder

Assateague anytime of year

Smell of clean laundry

