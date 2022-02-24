Seahawks Wrap Perfect Season, Fall in Title Game

The Decatur girls wrapped up a perfect 19-0 regular season last week with a narrow win over Parkside. However, the Seahawks fell to Queen Anne’s in the Bayside Conference title game on Tuesday. Pictured above, the Seahawks celebrate their perfect season. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team last week closed out an improbable perfect 19-0 regular season before falling to Queen Anne’s in the Bayside Conference championship on Tuesday.

The Seahawks kept their perfect regular season record intact with a tight 63-61 win over Parkside last Thursday at home, but it wasn’t easy. Decatur led 21-14 after one quarter and 37-28 at the half.

The Seahawks expanded their lead to 54-39 at the end of three quarters and appeared to be cruising to their 19th win of the regular season, but the Rams came charging back, outscoring Decatur, 22-9, in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 63-61. Shelby Rosemond led the Seahawks with 21 points, while Mayah Garner scored 17 and Nadia Bullock added 15.

However, the Decatur girls came up short in a 44-24 loss to Queen Anne’s in the Bayside championship on the road on Tuesday. The Seahawks earned a top seed in the state 3A championship bracket and a first-round bye.

