Worcester County Recognizes Children’s Dental Health Month

Community AThe Worcester County Commissioners on Feb. 1 presented a proclamation to Cynthia Heselbach of the Worcester County Dental Center in Berlin recognizing February as Children’s Dental Health Month in Worcester County. The dental center, which operates under the auspices of the Worcester County Health Department, serves those under age 21 or pregnant who are low income, uninsured, or enrolled in the Maryland Medicaid Program.