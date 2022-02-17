Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling last weekend won its third straight state 2A championship, beating Huntingtown in the semifinals and edging Middletown in a close one in the title match. Pictured above, the Seahawks are all smiles as they show off the championship hardware for the third straight time. Submitted photo

BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team captured its third straight Maryland 2A championship last weekend, edging Middletown, 30-27, in a tight title match.

After winning the state championship in 2019 and 2020, the Seahawks had to wait out last year when state tournament was not held because of COVID concerns. Last week, Decatur traveled to North Point High School for the state 2A championship meet and emerged with the title, their third in a row.

Decatur beat Huntingtown, 61-18, in the state semifinals, and then edged Middletown, 30-27, in a match that came down to the last bout. The third straight state championship was especially sweet for Coach Todd Martinek, who has announced he is retiring as the head wrestling coach after this season. Martinek’s record at Decatur is 266-71, including the three state championships and a handful of individual state championships for his wrestlers.

Against Huntingtown in the semifinals, Logan Intrieri beat Luke Johnson at 132, Coby Drummond beat Dylan Bishop at 138, Evan Haworth beat Kyle Starks at 145, Gavin Solito beat Hayden Kelly at 152, Parker Intrieri beat Ryan Smith at 160, Noah Reho beat Hugo Frazier at 170, Jack Quisguard beat Daniel Aragona at 182, Alex Koulikov beat Cameron Rochon at 195, Henry Brous won by forfeit at 220 and Michael Rayne beat Trenton Wilks at 285.

In the championship match against Middletown, Drummond beat Henry Graham at 138, Solito beat Asher White at 145, Parker Intrieri beat Liam Wilson at 160, Reho beat Aidan Waters at 182 and Koulikov beat Kirean Hofgesang at 195. The Seahawks then lost five straight bouts from the 220-pound weight class to the 120-pound weight class and trailed, 27-24, with two bouts to go. Reid Caimi beat Peyton Hills at 126 to tie the match at 27-27. Logan Intrieri then beat Jack Camarote at 132 to put the Seahawks ahead for good at 30-27 to claim the state 2A championship. The Seahawks will compete in the Bayside Conference championships this weekend.