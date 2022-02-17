SALISBURY – County officials say they are looking to implement a new base pay salary program as early as April.

On Tuesday, Acting County Executive John Psota, Finance Director Pam Oland and Bolton representative Dan Ripberger came before the Wicomico County Council to present the results of a long-awaited salary study. Psota told council members this week the study not only presented recommendations, but included a plan for implementing and funding those recommendations in the coming months.

“The purpose and objective of this study was to analyze the mark-to-market payrate for our county positions,” he said, “so as to make the county competitive as it relates to recruiting and retaining qualified employees to ensure high-quality core services are continuously delivered to our citizens.”

Ripberger said that his company worked with the county to improve upon its current compensation program. He noted that he had interviewed 12 department heads and conducted a pay survey of 12 surrounding counties to present pay grade and job classification recommendations that would make Wicomico more attractive to current and potential employees.

“The purpose of this report is to provide the results of the study and also outline a program we’re recommending the county adopt because I think the program that’s in place now really is not meeting the needs in a lot of different facets,” he said.

In addition to proposed job title and classification changes, Ripberger presented council members with new pay structures and grading systems. He noted that salaries for correctional staff were 7% below market, while salaries for all other county employees were 13% below market. Overall, 77.2% of employee salaries fell below the county’s desired market range.

“To me, this sort of further highlights there are some competitive issues to try and address with actual pay,” he said.

Oland told council members this week the county’s administration was recommending the implementation of a new base pay salary program beginning the first pay period in April. To do so, the council must approve a budget amendment, which will be presented next month.

“For the current positions that are filled, we’re almost $1.8 million short on salaries for all positions,” she said. “If we add in the concept of vacant positions at corrections and throughout the county, that comes up to almost $2.25 million.”

Specifically, Oland said the implementation included pay raises for salaries considered below market, with actual pay rates to be based on the number of years in a position.

“This is not a merit-based system,” she said. “This is a system based on longevity in a position.”

In addition to the budget amendment, Oland said administration would present its fiscal year 2023 budget with the recommended pay adjustments. Each fiscal year thereafter would include a 3% pay increase.

“We feel it is appropriate to implement the whole thing and not do it piecemeal,” she said. “We’ve tried to do it piecemeal in the past and it has not worked.”

Officials told council members this week the proposed implementation plan would be funded by money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act, which allowed for worker retention incentives.

“If we are not competitive in the market, we are not retaining our people,” she said. “This would be reasonable, so we feel some of our American Rescue Plan money can help fund this for the last part of this fiscal year and next fiscal year.”

Psota said he was eager to implement a new base pay program as soon as possible.

“The bottom line is we need to take care of the employee for retention and recruitment,” he said.

The council on Tuesday also voted to increase the sheriff’s salary from $95,000 to $117,000. However, a resolution to increase the county executive’s salary from $85,000 to $124,000 was postponed after failing to secure the required supermajority vote.

During discussions this week, Councilman Joe Holloway made a motion to amend the proposed salary from $124,000, a 46% pay increase, to $100,000, a 17% pay increase.

“All this money comes from the taxpayer, it doesn’t come from the money tree,” he said. “I think bringing this salary up to $100,000 is more than fair.”

Council President John Cannon, however, noted the salary for the county executive position had not been increased since 2006.

“What would the executive be making today if we gave a 3% increase annually?” he said. “If you were to do that math, by 2023 it would be a $140,500.”

Holloway told Cannon the salary being proposed was for an elected position, not a hired position.

“People run for elections because they want to serve …,” he said. “They should not run for an elected position because it pays $124,000.”

After further discussion, a motion to increase the salary to $100,000 instead of the recommended $124,000 failed with Holloway, Councilman Larry Dodd and Councilwoman Nicole Acle in favor and Cannon and Councilmen Josh Hastings, Bill McCain and Ernie Davis opposed.

A motion to postpone the resolution to the next council meeting passed 4-3.