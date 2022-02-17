Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Feb. 19:
Lennon La Ricci & Leftovers
Cork Bar
Saturday, Feb. 19:
Chris Diller
Sunday, Feb. 20:
Skid Lid
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Feb. 18:
Opposite Directions
Tuesday, Feb. 22:
Monkee Paw
Wednesday, Feb. 23:
Brian Bishop
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St.
Downtown O.C.
Friday, Feb. 18:
Rogue Citizens
Saturday, Feb. 19:
Lincoln City
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Feb. 18:
DJ, Greg, DJ Robcee
Saturday, Feb. 19:
Blue Miracle, In Too Deep
DJ Greg, DJ Hook
Monday, Feb. 21:
Bryan Clark
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Fridays:
DJ Billy T
Saturday, Feb. 19:
Side Project, DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Feb. 20:
Opposite Directions
Thursdays:
DJ Billy T
Ocean Club
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
In The Clarion Hotel
Friday & Saturday, Feb. 18 & 19:
The Buzzer Band
Sunday, Feb. 20: On The Edge
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays: Beats By Styler
Saturday, Feb. 19:
Desert Shade
Sundays: Beats By Styler
Mondays: Beats By Styler
Tuesdays: Beats By Wax
Wednesdays: Beats By Styler
Thursdays: Beats By Wax
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Feb. 18:
Jexxa Duo, Nowhere Slow,
DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff
Saturday, Feb. 19:
Full Circle, Steal The Sky,
DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff
Sunday, Feb. 20:
John McNutt Band
Thursday, Feb. 24:
Full Circle Duo