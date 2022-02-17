Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Co-lumbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Feb. 18: Oyster Fritter Sandwiches

From 2 p.m. till at the American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd. Public is welcome. Cost $9.

Feb. 18: Spaghetti Dinner

Friday night carryout dinner at the Berlin Fire Company offering spaghetti with meat sauce, salad and garlic toast for $12, 4:30-7 p.m. Next dinner is fried chicken on March 18.

Feb. 18-19: Chess Tournaments

Show off your skills and compete against other chess players during the annual Adult & Youth Chess Tournaments at the Wicomico Civic Center.

The youth tournament, for ages 5-18, kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. Players are guaranteed four matches and can register in advance for $7, or day-of for $12.

The adult tournament, for participants 18 and older, begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Registration is $20 in advance or $25 at the door and players are guaranteed three matches. Rated youth players are welcome in the adult tournament.

Awards will be given to first, second and third place winners of each division. Players are also encouraged to bring their own chess sets and clocks.

Register online at www.WicomicoRec-andParks.org.

Feb. 18-20: Boat Show

Sponsored by the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club, the 39th annual event will feature over 350 boats, 150 exhibitors and 50 boat dealers. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20.

Feb. 19: Fried Chicken Dinner

Drive-thru pickup only from 11 a.m.-until at New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards. Menu includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, roll and dessert. 410-543-8244.

Feb. 19: Virtual Dr. Walk

Check out Atlantic General Hospital’s Facebook page at 9 a.m. where there will be a short presentation from a provider. You can then walk your favorite route and share selfies online using #walkedwithagh. tsimmons@atlanticgeneral.org.

Feb. 19: History Session

Interested in the history of African American entrepreneurship in Worcester County? At the Germantown School (10223 Trappe Road) from 10 a.m.-noon, Gabe Purnell and Vaughn White will lead a session on this little known aspect of Worcester County’s past. Seating will be limited. Register by email germantownschool@gmail.com or call Karen Prengaman (443-235-9803). COVID protocols will be followed. For more information, visit the Germantown School Facebook page.

Feb. 19-20: Go Red Walk Events

As part of this year’s Go Red for Women campaign, girls and women of all ages are encouraged to get in their steps and move their way to increase daily physical activity. During the month of February, the Worcester County Health Department and Atlantic General Hospital will be sponsoring walk events in the county. To register, call 410-632-1100, ext. 1108. Residents can get in their steps from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at one for the following park locations: Byrd Park in Snow Hill; Cypress Park in Pocomoke and Stephen Decatur Park in Berlin.

Feb. 20: Sports Day At The Beach

Located at the Westside Route 50 Shopping Center, the annual sports cards and memorabilia show will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with all proceeds benefiting Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation. Admission donation of $5 and under 10 years old $2.

Feb. 21: General Meeting

10 a.m. Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County General Meeting. (via Zoom). Guest speaker will be civil rights activist Carl O. Snowden. Email suechallis68@gmail.com for Zoom information.

Feb. 22-23: Auditions

The Ocean Pines Players announces Youth Auditions for the May production of “The Big Bad Musical” at the Ocean Pines Community Center located at 235 Ocean Pkwy. With no experience necessary, these auditions are open to ages 8-17 and designed to be safe, casual, and fun. A cast of 18 is necessary. For more information and the audition form, please go to: http://sites.google.com-/view/oceanpinesplayers or email Director, Frank Pasqualino BigBadMusicalOPP@google.com.

Feb. 23: Grief Support Group

From 5:30-7p.m. in Atlantic General Hospital’s Conference Room 1, the goal of the support group is to provide hope for the future at a difficult time. Gail Mansell, 410-641-9725, gmansell@atlanticgeneral.org.

Feb. 24: NAACP Gathering

At 7 p.m. Wicomico County NAACP with coalition members, Caroline, Dorchester, Wicomico, and Worcester counties, will join together to present “Black American History & NAACP.” Organizers in-vite you to participate via Zoom with shore NAACP branches. See Worcester County NAACP Facebook page for more information or email president@wcnaa-cp7028-branch.org for Zoom information.

Feb. 26: Spa Day

This popular event returns to the Community Center with a Mardi Gras-style twist! Kids can enjoy an hour of pampering including nail painting, hair styling, a Mardi Gras craft, and snacks on Saturday, Feb. 26. Appointments are available from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Call 410-641-7052.

Feb. 26: Drive Thru Dinner

Chicken parmesan with spaghetti or homemade meatballs with spaghetti, both served with salad, garlic bread and dessert, $18 per dinner, pick-up time: 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin. To place your order, call or email the church with the following information: Your Name, Phone Number and Dinner Choice. Orders at the door accepted on a first come first served basis: 410-641-2186 or bethany21811@gmail.com.

March 3-6: OC Film Festival

In partnership with the Art League of OC, this festival features films by local and international filmmakers of every background and genre. Screenings at multiple venues around OC. ocmdfilmfestival.com.

March 11-13: Wool, Fiber Expo

At the Ocean City Convention Center, there will be vendors associated with the wool industry with raw and finished products for sale. Many classes available. Visit www.woolandfiber.com for class information and sign up. $4 admission or $5 for the weekend. 443-235-2926 for more information.

March 12: St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Sponsored by the Delmarva Irish-American Club, the procession begins at noon on Coastal Highway at 57th Street and marches south to the 45th Street Shopping Center, where the viewing bleachers and judging stand will be located. Live music festival at 45th Street during and after parade.

March 18: Fried Chicken Dinner

Berlin Fire Company will hold carryout dinner 4:30-7 p.m. (until sold out) featuring fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, string beans and roll for $12.

March 18-20: Annual Home Show

Home, Condo & Outdoor show plus art & craft fair at the Ocean City Convention Center, 40th Street. Hundreds of pros offering thousands of ideas…decorating, remodeling, accessorizing, and more. Hours Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Admission. oceanpromotions.info.

April 8: Annual Cash Bingo

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding its annual cash bingo at the main station. Tickets $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early birds begin at 5:45. Regular games begin at 7 p.m. 20 regular games, two specials and jackpot. 50/50. Food and beverages available for purchase. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your limited tickets.