OCEAN PINES – A hearing on proposed bylaw changes will take place next month, association officials announced this week.

On Saturday, March 12, the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors will hold a town hall meeting to give residents an opportunity to comment on several proposed bylaw revisions reviewed by board members at a Feb. 7 special meeting.

“The Ocean Pines Board of Directors has undertaken a review of our bylaws, which were last revised in 2008,” a statement issued by the board reads. “Motions proposing changes to our bylaws were voted on during a special meeting on Feb. 7 … By consensus, several motions were withdrawn. Those that remained passed unanimously and reflect the language changes that will be put to a vote by the membership in a referendum.”

The motions supported during the Feb. 7 meeting included proposed revisions to several sections of the bylaws, including general manager and director responsibilities and the resignation and removal of a director. The board also considered motions related to the candidate verification process and certain candidate eligibility requirements.

In total, board members voted in favor of 31 motions, with several being amended from the original versions. Five motions, including those relating to “duration of ownership” and “felony-spouse,” were withdrawn.

The public hearing has been scheduled for Saturday, March 12, at 9 a.m. in the Clubhouse Banquet Room of the Ocean Pines Golf Club, located at 100 Clubhouse Drive. The association will also hold the meeting in a hybrid format using Microsoft Teams. The meeting link, as well as the motions that will form the basis for the referendum questions, are available at oceanpines.org.

“Following the town hall meeting, the referendum questions will be prepared, reflecting the changes noted in the summary document,” the statement reads. “The referendum questions will then be sent to the membership in a referendum for their vote. The referendum questions that receive a majority vote by the membership will determine the revised version of our bylaws.”

Association officials noted eligibility requirements for voting on the proposed bylaw changes must be met by 4 p.m. on Monday, March 25 in order to receive a ballot for the referendum. Assessments for 2021 must be paid by that date.

“You are not required to pay the 2022 assessment, arriving in the mail around the same time, by the above date,” the statement reads. “Please check with the Membership Department at 410-641-7717 if you have any questions regarding your voting eligibility status.”

The voting deadline for the referendum will be 4 p.m. on April 29.

“At the end of the day, the changes to the language of our bylaws are in your hands,” the statement reads. “It is your vote on the referendum questions that will determine what changes will be made. Please join us for this important town hall meeting, so your voice can be heard on the proposed changes.”

The Ocean Pines Strategic Planning Committee will also hold a town hall during the month of March to discuss the results of a recent community survey, which had 1,838 respondents.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, March 2, at 6 p.m., with some seating available in the administration building’s board room. Those wishing to participate virtually can access the Microsoft Teams link available on the association’s website, oceanpines.org.

On March 2, Chairperson Bernie McGorry and Strategic Planning Committee members will discuss the full survey results with the Ocean Pines membership, as well as the next steps in the strategic planning process. The Communications Committee will moderate the town hall.

“We had an outstanding response to the survey from property owners,” McGorry said, “and we look forward to sharing the results and answering any questions.”