SNOW HILL – County officials narrowly approved a list of bond bills that includes $11 million for a sports complex.

The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 4-3 to introduce bond bills related to six major projects. Those who opposed the bill objected to the inclusion of $11 million designated to go toward a sports complex.

“I don’t know how we can advance forward with a sports complex,” Commissioner Jim Bunting said. “We don’t know anything. It may be the best thing in the world… but without knowing what it is going to cost, we have not had any definite facts to prove that it’s going to make one penny. This is all just thoughts.”

Phil Thompson, the county’s finance officer, presented the commissioners this week with a list of projects meant to be funded with a general obligation bond. Projects referenced included the $10 million addition at Stephen Decatur Middle School, a roof replacement at Snow Hill Middle and Cedar Chapel Special School, improvements at the jail, an Ocean Pines wastewater project, a public safety logistical storage facility and a sports complex. The commissioners have been talking about a sports complex for the past five years and in recent months have begun negotiating with owners of properties that could be suitable.

Commissioner Chip Bertino said he couldn’t support the bill when it included $11 million for a sports complex.

“We haven’t vetted that, we have no plan, all the things we’ve talked about before,” he said. “I think it’s premature to say that we’re going to spend taxpayer dollars without having had a public hearing on that particular issue, the sports complex. We have no land, partnership, none of that stuff.”

Bertino made a motion to approve the bill without the sports complex included. Other commissioners objected.

“I feel removing that would be contrary to what the county really wants to do,” Commissioner Bud Church said.

Commissioners Josh Nordstrom and Diana Purnell agreed. Bunting, however, echoed Bertino’s concerns. He added that the property the commissioners were considering for a complex was in the county, not in the Town of Berlin.

“I would assume we’re going to have to figure out how we’re going to handle it with sewer and water,” he said. “We don’t know what that’s going to cost.”

He added that the bond bill stated it was to finance “a portion” of the cost of the project.

“We’re admitting right here we don’t know what the project’s going to cost,” he said.

Bertino’s motion to approve the list of projects without the sports complex failed with just three votes of support. A motion to approve the bond projects as presented passed 4-3, with Bertino, Bunting and Commissioner Ted Elder opposed. A public hearing on the bond bills is expected to be held March 15.