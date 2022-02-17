Officials Considering New Space For State’s Attorney’s Office SNOW HILL – County officials continue to explore the possibility of moving a portion of the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office to Ocean City. Since the Town of Ocean City offered space to the state’s attorney’s office as it expands in preparation for the implementation of police body camera programs, several Worcester County Commissioners have… Read More »

Worcester County Bus Contractors Seek Pay Increase NEWARK – School bus drivers in Worcester County are seeking a pay increase to deal with rising fuel and maintenance costs. Dozens of school bus contractors attended Tuesday's meeting of the Worcester County Board of Education to ask for increases in their hourly and per-mile pay. They said they couldn't provide the service the county…

Recommendation For Margaritaville's Planned Overlay District Advances To Council OCEAN CITY – Despite some reservations about the changing downtown landscape, resort planners this week voted to send a favorable recommendation to the Mayor and Council for a planned overlay district for the proposed Margaritaville project. The off-again, on-again Margaritaville project, if approved, would encompass virtually an entire city block downtown on the oceanside facing…