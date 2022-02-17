Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club Art Contest

Students CThe Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club sponsored an art contest run by the Worcester County Arts Council, with the winners announced Feb. 11. Honorees were, front from left, Aria Islam, Gloria Richards-Judge and Cadie Littleton; back, Alyssa Garner, Kayla Halbig, Nadia Bullock and Jacob Payne. Not pictured were winners Izzy Huber and Brianah Shockley.