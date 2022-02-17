Robert Reid Godfrey

SNOW HILL — Robert Reid Godfrey, age 88, died on Sunday Jan. 23, 2022, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

Born one of 12 children to William and Catherine (Beauchamp) Godfrey, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Carol Ann (Hill) Godfrey and nine of his siblings. He is survived by his daughters, Patti (Bruce) Godfrey of Mappsville, Va. and Michele Godfrey of Snow Hill; grandson Marcus Robins who was his riding partner since he was a little boy; two brothers, Norman and Donald (Tomie) Godfrey; several wonderful nieces and nephews; and a lot of wonderful friends who would chauffer Robert around for the last year, including Kevin Douglas and Roy Robins. Also we can’t leave out his “Matthews Market” family.

Robert had served in the United States Army and later became owner/operator of Elite Cleaners in Snow Hill, where his nickname became “Elite” which means the best. Robert’s all-time favorite passion was his garden. Every year he would plant his garden, and with hard work and a lot of love, he would give most of his vegetables away. When asked why he didn’t sell the vegetables, he responded by saying “because I enjoy giving them away”. Robert joined Bates Memorial United Methodist Church in 1943, and although he did not attend regularly he was a strong believer in God, and that is why we know he is at peace now.

Services were held. A donation in his memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21804, or Snow Hill Fire Department, Ambulance Div., P.O. Box 83, Snow Hill, Md. 21863, or Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Gladys Edwina Flannagan

WEST OCEAN CITY — Gladys Edwina Flannagan, age 87, of Millville, Del. formerly of Ellicott City and West Ocean City, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at her home with family by her side.

Edwina was born in Baltimore on Jan. 8, 1935 to the late James Edwin Oliver and the late Mary Gladys Oliver. She attended Western High School in Baltimore.

For many years until her retirement in 1988, Edwina worked for the Social Security Administration in Woodlawn.

Edwina was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Berlin.

Edwina was the heart of her family. She loved to entertain, hosting many parties and cook-outs. She was especially known for her fabulous Christmas Eve parties. She loved the beach, traveling, shopping and doing counted crosstitch. Later in life she enjoyed reading, watching TV and admiring the wildlife around the pond just outside of her window.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Scott Flannagan and her daughter Colleen Flannagan Carlile.

Edwina is survived by her daughter, Kellie (Gary) Obusek of Millville, Del.; her grandchildren Corey (Amanda) Smith of Gamber, Md., Steven Obusek of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Gabrielle Obusek of Washington, DC; great grandsons Gunner William Smith and Wyatt Oliver Smith; and many other extended family members.

Services will be private.

In her memory, please consider a donation in her memory to Mercy Chefs (mercychefs.com), Justin In Power Kids (justinpowerkids.org) or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com

Robert L. Walker, Sr.

MILTON, Del — Robert L. Walker, Sr., age 84 of Milton, Del. formerly of Ocean City, went to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, departing from Hospice Center in Milford, Del.

Bob was born on Oct. 18, 1937, in Arnold, Pa. to the late James H. Walker, Sr. and Ella J. McCutcheon Lochwood.

Upon graduating from Saltsburg High School in Indiana County, Pa. Bob enlisted in the United States Navy. During his enlistment, Bob spent time in the Mediterranean and Cuba. It was on a “Weekend Pass” and attending a dance at the YMCA that he met the “Love of his Life” Dolores E. Unger, who later became the wife and forever partner on Nov. 2, 1958. Upon completing his four-year active duty and two years of Reserve, Bob and his bride made their home in Baltimore. At this time, he became a correctional officer at the Maryland Penitentiary when his name’s sake Robert L. Walker, Jr. was born. Several years passed and Bob left the Penitentiary, worked for Roy Baughman and learned his plumbing trade and later to have the birth of his second son Michael C. Walker

After spending fun filled weekend trips to the beach in Ocean City, he decided to move in 1974 to make Ocean City his permanent residence. He opened his prosperous Walker Plumbing business where he retired from in March 2021. His Business continues to be successful being operated by his son Mike.

Bob was always a very active person outside of the home. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and American Legion Post #0166 in Ocean City. Bob was not a stranger to the sewing machine. He made numerous couples costumes which awarded him and Dolores first place. He was an avid bowler, which resulted in becoming a Maryland State Team Champion.

As his family grew, his active role evolved into an avid field hockey, tennis and softball fan rooting for his precious granddaughters born to his son Bob and Terry (Wyatt) Walker. He would be seen on the sidelines of Pop Warner football games and YMCA basketball games cheering his grandsons born to his son Michael and Sandi (Hopkins) Walker. He was an important part of the coaching staff of Lewes Little League and standing next to his son Mike. Bob was known by many members in the League as “Pop”.

Bob longed for the work week to end because he knew it was time for the beach. Most weekends were spent on the beach with his entire family together. His granddaughter quoted “she would love watching the joy on people’s faces as they watched this white-haired man body surf all day long”. He grew a love for surf fishing which he learned from both of his sons. He never lost the ability to “Get his Groove on” on the dance floor, which is photographed at his grandchildren’s weddings. Bob thoroughly loved and enjoyed his life and had a contagious smile and personality.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James H. Walker, Jr.; his sister, Barbara A. (Walker) Green; his brother, Donald G. Walker; and his first born and name’s sake, Robert L. Walker, Jr.; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law who thought of Bob as a son, Alvin Edward and Ethel Marie (Nash) Unger.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dolores (Unger) Walker of Milton, Del.; his son, Michael C. (Sandi) of Lewes; his granddaughters, Lindsay Harrington (Nick) of Frankford, Del., Caitlin Daw (Joe) of Berlin; his grandsons Steven (Sara) of Bealeton, Va. and Bradley of Lewes, Del; his great grandchildren, Makenzie and Madelyn Harrington, Teagan and Wyatt Daw and Marshall Walker; his always and will be daughter-in-law Terry (Wyatt Walker) Pouliot (Brian) of Berlin; his sister in law Nancy (Unger) Ledger (Sandy) of Thurmont; and his numerous nieces and nephews and their additional family members; and his beloved best feline friend Charlie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Final care for Bob has been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del.

Please visit Bob’s Life Memorial Webpage and sign his virtual guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.

BISHOPEVILLE — Darold Dennis Berry, age 81, died on Friday Feb. 11, 2022 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

Born in Freeport, Pa., he was the son of the late Levi and Bernice (Helms) Berry. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Ann Berry, and children, Donald Blake Berry and his wife Lynn of Frederick and Traci Lea Hines of Ocean City. There are two grandsons, two great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are three sisters, Frances, Pauline and Evonne. He leaves behind his dog and “sunroom buddy,” Blackjack. He was preceded

in death by a sister, Jocelyn Wood.

Mr. Berry had served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Back in the States, he worked as a machinist for the US Treasury Department. He was a 52 Degree Mason at Masonic Lodge 198 in Kensington, MD, Member of the American Legion, and was a 32 Degree member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. An avid Redskins and NASCAR fan, he also enjoyed fishing on his boat at Wachapreague and Tangier Sound. Darold loved anything to do with outdoors- including gardening, riding his bicycle, and feeding the wild birds. His son always said he loved being raised by a “hillbilly in the city” as he taught him all about nature.

Cremation followed his death. No formal services are planned at this time. A donation in his memory may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Antoinette Marie Christello

DAVENPORT, Fla. Mrs. Antoinette Marie Christello, age 74, a resident of Davenport, Fla., passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.

Mrs. Christello was born Aug. 5, 1947 in Baltimore to John Linwood and Adelaide Marie (Baumgartner) Hammett. She was a Davenport resident coming from Ocean City in 1994. Antoinette retired as a guest experience manager of Disney Hollywood Studios in 2022 after 25-plus years of service. She enjoyed socializing, going to the Hard Rock Casino and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Andrew Christello, Sr., in 2013. Antoinette is survived by her children, Christine Marie (Joseph) Tristani of Auburndale, Fla., John William (Pam) DeLeo of Davenport, Fla. and Clifford Andrew (Maria) Christello of Auburndale, Fla.; two brothers, John Hammett of Delaware and William Hammett of Maryland; and five grandchildren, Anthony, Gabrielle, Julianne, Jasmyne and Jacob. The family will hold a private gathering.

Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home, 108 Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, Fla. 33823.

William Howard Ward Jr.

BERLIN — William “Bill” Howard Ward Jr., age 72, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at his home.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William H. Ward Sr. and Loretta Elizabeth Ditzel Ward. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Pennington

Ward, and children William Michael Ward and his fiancée, Rachel of Baltimore, Lance Cody Ward of Bishopville, and Elizabeth Grace Ward of Bishopville. There are two grandchildren, Lia Kathleen Ward and Trent William Ward. Also surviving are his sisters, Sharon Jones-Ward of Olathe, Kansas, Regina Rodrick of Towson and Kathleen Ward and Carol Gaul of Perry Hall. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Ward.

Mr. Ward was a United States Marine Veteran. He worked at Bethlehem Steel Shipyard at Sparrows Point for 25 years before relocating down to the Eastern Shore. He had worked as a carpenter with Best Drywall and then established his own business, William Ward Trim Company. As a young man he worked at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore City setting up the team’s uniforms and equipment in the club house. He enjoyed fishing, boating, the Ravens, Orioles, and most of all his family.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. at The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Interment will follow in Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Overlea at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project by mail at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675. Letters of condolences may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com