BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team picked up two more wins this week to improve to 17-0 on the season.

The Seahawks have steamrolled through their regular season schedule, remaining unbeaten through 17 games and dominating on the scoreboard on most nights. This week, the Decatur girls picked up a rare 2-0 forfeit win over Kent County, followed by a 57-9 rout of Nandua on Monday.

The Seahawks were scheduled to face Parkside on Thursday at home in the regular season finale in a game played too late to be included in this edition. The Rams gave the Decatur girls their stiffest test all season with a 68-62 win by the Seahawks back on January 13. Next week, the Decatur girls will compete in the Bayside Conference championship game at Queen Anne’s.