BERLIN– Town officials kicked off the budget process with a review of department needs and projected revenues.

The Berlin Town Council on Monday held a budget work session to begin reviewing financial projections for the coming fiscal year. The town’s revenues are set to increase $143,948 if the tax rate remains $0.815 per $100 of assessed value.

“It’s pretty evident our assessable base has grown,” Mayor Zack Tyndall said.

Finance Director Natalie Saleh explained that if the tax rate was not adjusted, the town would receive $3,924,509 in property tax revenues—up from the $3,780,561 received last year.

Saleh included projections in her presentation that showed how much the revenue would increase with different tax rates. A rate of $0.82 would bring in $311,973 in extra revenue while a rate of $0.84 would bring in $408,280.

“This is just for discussion/informational purposes,” she said.

Tyndall noted that the majority of properties had increased in value according to the latest assessment, which is why the town’s property tax revenues were set to increase. He said the town’s assessable base was $486 million and was set to increase to close to $500 million.

Officials also reviewed various departments’ requested capital expenditures. Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood noted that the town had lower levels of spending on capital items in recent years. In 2017 and 2018, capital expenditures, highlighted by the new police station, surpassed $2 million. In 2019, the town’s general fund revenues were slightly more than $6 million and capital outlay was $780,000. In 2020, capital expenditures totaled $284,000 and in 2021, when revenues were over $7 million, capital expenditures totaled $592,000.

Among the items requested Monday included security upgrades to town hall, including cameras and the installation of a vestibule at the rear entrance formerly used by the police department.

“We ‘ve explored the possibility of external and internal cameras. Number two the entryway that’s been closed by the parking lot, what I’d like to propose is we change that door and basically build a vestibule there,” Fleetwood said.

Various departments are also requesting vehicles and equipment such as lawn mowers to replace aging machines.