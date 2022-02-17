Berlin Intermediate School Music Department Receives Donation

Community FIn memory of Reverend Harry “Skip” McComas, Elena McComas donated $1,000 through the Kiwanis Club Foundation to the Berlin Intermediate School music department. Pictured left to right are BIS Music Department faculty Elizabeth Newman and Kelly Feagans, Elena McComas who is also a Worcester County Board of Education member, BIS Principal Ryan Cowder and Kiwanis Club President Tim Lund at the donation presentation.