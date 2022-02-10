ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A close friend or relative has news that can change some of your plans. Be flexible. You could be in for a most-pleasant surprise at how things turn out.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A new opportunity opens just as you close the door on an earlier project. However, you should be prepared to make adjustments in your expectations.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Expect a surprise ally in your corner when you confront a still-uncertain situation in your workplace. In your personal life, a family member has good news.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A co-worker could resent what he or she might perceive as arrogance on your part. Smooth things over with a full explanation to avoid a serious misunderstanding.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): There is no time for catnaps this week. A workplace problem needs your attention before it gets out of hand. Ditto a financial matter that must be resolved as soon as possible.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Pressuring someone to act quickly on a problem could backfire. It makes good sense to be both patient and supportive if you want full cooperation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A touch of uncertainty lurks in your aspect this week. Weigh all decisions — personal and professional — even more carefully than you usually do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You need to use your innate good sense to help you sort through career offers that might not be what they appear. A trusted associate can help.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Things move along more smoothly at work, but a personal relationship presents some challenges that need close attention.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Positive observations resolve the last lingering doubts about a recent move. Now you need to work on that still-pesky problem with a loved one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You might be a generous soul, but avoid being taken advantage of by those who have their own agendas. If you have any doubts, get out before regret sets in.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your strength might be tested by conflicting priorities in your personal life. Weigh the facts and then make the only choice you can: the right one.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a deep sense of honesty and spirituality. People instinctively put their trust in you to lead them to the light.

