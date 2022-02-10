Decatur Girls Remain Unbeaten at 14-0

BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team remained unbeaten with a pair of big wins this week.

The Seahawks beat Bayside South rival Wicomico, 58-36, last Thursday. Back in action on Monday, the Decatur girls beat North Caroline, 56-45, to remain unbeaten at a perfect 14-0 on the season. The Seahawks have a make-up game with Nandua at home next Monday before facing Bennett on Senior Night next Wednesday.

