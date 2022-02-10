Things I Like – February 11, 2022

Going out for breakfast after church

The show “As We See It”

Kids hanging out together laughing

Kate Hudson in “Almost Famous”

Friday afternoons off

Old sayings that stay true through the years

Monday morning caffeine

Falling asleep quick at night

Winter Olympics highlights

When hard work pays off

Driving in silence

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.