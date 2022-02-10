Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – Providing further evidence of the steady succession plan internally, Paul Mauser this week was appointed to replace longtime City Engineer Terry McGean, who ascended to the city manager’s position.

McGean’s appointment to city manager left the post city engineer, a position he held for over three decades, vacant. As Ocean City is wont to do, the town wasted no time appointing Mauser, who has served under McGean for the last six years, to fill the spot. McGean recommended Mauser’s appointment on Monday and the council unanimously approved it.

“It actually gives me great pleasure to recommend the appointment of Paul Mauser,” he said. “Paul has worked under me for the last six years and I am very pleased to recommend his appointment to the position of city engineer.”

Mauser’s appointment on Monday was one of two recommendations. McGean also recommended moving the city engineer’s department under the umbrella of the town’s public works department and Director Hal Adkins. Heretofore, city engineer and public works were autonomous departments, the directors of which reported directly to the city manager.

Each department is unique, but the city engineer and public works often overlap in the preservation and improvement of the town’s infrastructure. Moving the city engineer’s department under the umbrella of the public works department and Adkins will accomplish multiple goals, McGean explained.

“Secondly, we are recommending the city engineer department be placed under the public works department,” he said. “I think it will provide a nice increase in experienced personnel for the department. It will provide a way for Paul and his staff to continue to be mentored by Hal and also learn a lot more about what goes on in Hal’s department.”

McGean explained the public works department is top heavy with several key personnel nearing retirement and combining the two departments will allow Mauser and his staff to become more involved in the day-to-day operations of that department and will add to the pool of talent that can be drawn upon to fill pending vacancies and ensure a smoother succession when the time comes.

“As our public works director has pointed out on many occasions, his department has a number of upper management positions that are nearing retirement,” said McGean.

For his part, Mauser thanked McGean for his confidence in recommending him for appointment to the city engineer’s position.

“I feel very fortunate to have worked under Terry McGean for the last six years,” he said. “Terry provided a great example of what a city engineer should be. I have been able to observe Terry and it has worked out and prepared me for what comes next.”

Mauser said he realized he had big shoes to fill in taking over as city engineer and that he was ready for the task.

“I appreciate the efficiency and the extreme effort he puts into it,” he said. “I know the expectations are very high as far as the commitment. I appreciate the trust you put in me and I look forward to keeping the bar high and I’m going to do the very best I can for the town. I look forward to working with Hal as well. Thanks for being great examples.”

Councilman John Gehrig congratulated Mauser on the appointment, and praised the decision to consolidate the two departments.

“You are one of the luckiest people I know,” he said. “There are few opportunities to serve under great leaders and you have the chance to do it twice. We have some of the best leaders I’ve ever seen in public service. You’re a lucky guy and congratulations.”

The town’s engineering department provides design work, technical guidance and engineering analysis work for all city departments. Among the major projects that have historically fallen under the engineering department’s purview are working with federal and state officials on the beach replenishment project.

Another function of the engineering department includes keeping the waterways in and around the resort accessible with canal dredging and bulkhead maintenance. In his role as engineering manager under McGean, Mauser also worked closely with the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee on developing strategic plans for making the resort more bicycle-friendly.