Quilters by the Sea Guild Held its Volunteer Day

Community EQuilters by the Sea Guild held its Volunteer Day Feb.2. Pictured, from left to right, Marlene Passero, Jacqui Santangelo, Cindy Happel, Stephanie Dilworth (Volunteer Day Coordinator), Lea Ekman and Ellen Moran show off some of the quilts that will be donated to charities around Delmarva.