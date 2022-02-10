Demonstration of Heimlich Maneuver at Kiwanis Club

Community AAt the Feb. 2 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City, member Kitty Wrench, who was a paramedic in Philadelphia before retiring to the Ocean Pines area, provided a demonstration on the Heimlich Maneuver. Wrench, left, is pictured with Tim Lund, the club’s president.