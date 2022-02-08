Terry McGean was sworn in Monday. Photo courtesy of Ryan Whittington

OCEAN CITY— Calling the team the “best in the world,” longtime City Engineer Terry McGean was officially sworn in as the Town of Ocean City’s sixth-ever city manager on Monday.

McGean, who has served as city engineer in Ocean City for over three decades, late last month was unanimously appointed city manager, replacing Doug Miller who resigned in late December after holding the position for six years. McGean officially started as the new city manager on February 1, but he was officially sworn in during Monday’s Mayor and Council meeting, the first of his new tenure.

Under the town’s charter, Ocean City operates under a Mayor and Council-Manager form of government with the city manager acting as the chief executive officer (CEO) of sorts in what is essentially a business. While the city manager acts at the direction of the Mayor and Council, the position handles the daily operations of the town. Mayor Rick Meehan presided over the swearing-in ceremony on Monday and introduced McGean, although he said no introduction was really needed.

“This is an honor to stand up here tonight,” he said. “I know the council is pleased as we officially swear in Terry McGean as our new city manager. I know all of you know Terry. There aren’t many people in Ocean City who don’t know Terry.”

Meehan pointed out McGean has had his fingerprints on nearly every significant project in the resort over the last three decades.

“I was in my office thinking about the things Terry has been involved with that led up to this appointment as city manager,” he said. “Probably the most important project we’ve ever done in Ocean City is the beach replenishment project. Who was at the forefront and continues to be our leader with regards to beach replenishment and the Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Natural Resources? Terry McGean.”

Meehan said McGean’s job going forward will be made easier by his vast experience in Ocean City.

“He has extensive knowledge about everything that has happened in Ocean City for the last 31 years,” he said. “I know that he has the respect and confidence of his colleagues, many of whom are here tonight to wish him the best and also the city council.”

McGean becomes the sixth city manager ever in the resort. Meehan said he hoped McGean sat in that chair for a long time.

“Terry is the sixth city manager in the town of Ocean City,” he said. “We hope and I’m confident we’re not going to have a seventh for quite some time. I think our future is bright and I think we’re under good leadership. I think everybody is excited about this.”

For his part, McGean thanked his family, friends and colleagues, who filled the council chamber on Monday.

“Thanks for everyone for coming out tonight,” he said. “Thanks to the Mayor and Council for the faith you’ve placed in me. I’ve said this before. I would not have taken on this responsibility if I didn’t think we have the best team of council, residents, citizens and staff in the entire world.”

After the official swearing-in, McGean thanked his wife Linda for her patience during all of the late meetings over the years and said he was ready to roll his sleeves up and get started.

“I’ve enjoyed working for the city for 31 years,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead. I appreciate my wife Linda for putting up with this for 31 years with the late meetings and me coming home and ready for two martinis instead of one. I promise you’ll get 110% out of me and I look forward to continuing to work with everyone. Now, let’s get to work.”