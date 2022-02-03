Revolutionary Procedure A First For TidalHealth

Community GA revolutionary mitral heart valve procedure was performed for the first time at TidalHealth. Nationwide, only about 600 Valve in Valve Trans-Catheter Mitral Valve Replacement (ViV TMVR) procedures are performed each year, making unique this option locally. Leading the clinical team at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in performing the first ViV TMVR were, in the front, Steven Hearne, MD, on the right, Stephen Wilson, PA-C and left, James Todd, MD.