Decatur’s Gavin Solito takes down an opponent during the Seahawks’ big win over Parkside last week. Submitted photo

BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team swept a pair of matches last week, beating Parkside, 51-9, in a big Bayside Conference match, then routing Easton, 83-0.

With the pair of wins, the Seahawks improved to 8-1 on the season, their only loss coming to Cape Henlopen back on January 8. Against Parkside, Emmanuel Valenzuela won at 195, Henry Brous won at 220, Michael Rayne won at 285 and Juan Hinojosa won at 106. Aaron August won at 113, Liam Hugues won at 120 and Coby Drummond won at 132. Timothy Lyons won at 138, Gavin Solito won at 145, Evan Haworth won at 152, and Noah Reho won at 170.

Against Easton, Hinojosa, August and Hugues won by forfeit in the lower weight divisions. Reid Caimi won at 126, Drummond won at 132, Lyons won at 138 and Solito won at 145. Haworth won at 152, Parker Intrieri won at 160, Reho won at 170, Jack Quisguard won at 182, Alex Koulikov won at 195, Brous won at 220, and Rayne won at 285.