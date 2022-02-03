OCEAN PINES – A slew of changes to the association’s administration have been announced.

Last week, Ocean Pines Association (OPA) President Colette Horn reported that General Manager John Viola, who submitted his resignation in December, would remain in his position through mid-September.

“After consulting with John Viola regarding his recent resignation as General Manager, and discussing transition planning with the Board, I am pleased to announce that the Board unanimously agreed that it is in the best interests of the Association to request that John rescind his resignation and continue in his position as General Manager via an extension to his existing contract at least through the second week of September to facilitate a smooth transition for the entire organization upon the hiring of his successor,” she said in a statement. “This request was conveyed to John via our corporate counsel, Jeremy Tucker, along with a proposal for adjustment of responsibilities during the period of transition. I am pleased to announce that John has agreed.”

Viola first stepped into the role of interim general manager in April of 2019. And in December of that year, he signed an extended contract running through June 30, 2022.

Prior to moving to Ocean Pines, Viola worked in the private sector as a certified public accountant, including 28 years with Avon, where he finished as assistant global controller. Within the association, he has served as chairman of the budget and finance advisory committee and as the community’s chief financial officer, though on a volunteer basis.

In December, Viola announced his resignation as OPA’s general manager, opting to abbreviate his 30-month term by four months and begin his retirement after Feb. 28. It now appears Viola will remain in his position through at least mid-September.

Joining Viola as the new senior executive assistant is Rosanna Montalvo, who will begin in her capacity on Feb. 14.

“Rosanna has a wealth of administrative experience in the nonprofit, public and private sectors,” Viola said in a statement. “Her strong customer service and communication skills will be an invaluable asset to the Association.”

In her role as senior executive assistant, Montalvo will hold a dual role as a confidential assistant to the general manager and the OPA Board of Directors. She will also take over as the association’s assistant secretary, a position currently held by Public Works Office Manager Linda Martin.

New to the Ocean Pines area, Montalvo most recently worked as the executive administrative assistant and marketing, research and development coordinator for a nonprofit organization serving adults with behavioral health and developmental disabilities and their families. In her new role, Montalvo will fill the vacancy left by Michelle Bennett, who officially resigned on Nov. 30.

Viola last week also announced the association would lose its payroll and human resources manager, Kathy Stryjewski, who announced her retirement. Her last day will be Feb. 18.

“The time and support that Kathy has provided OPA is greatly appreciated.” he said. “She has been a part of many projects, including the compensation study, the development of employee self-assessments, and redevelopment of performance evaluations, to name a few.”

He continued, “Kathy’s hard work, professionalism and friendliness will be missed. We wish her quality time with her family and an enjoyable retirement. We will be posting to fill this position immediately.”