OC American Legion Post 166 First Meeting of 2022

Officers of Community C. Treasurer George Barstis, far right, announced that the organization donated $257,875 to local, regional and state charities, first responders, veterans groups, cultural and environmental organizations and college scholarships to students in 2021. Other officers at the table, left to right, are Chaplain Ben Dawson, First Vice Commander Pat Sharkey, Commander Tom Wengert, and Adjutant John Bussard.