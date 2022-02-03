North OC Battery Storage System Could Hinge On Land Swap OCEAN CITY – After a marathon public hearing this week, resort planners agreed to forward a recommendation to the Mayor and Council allowing for Delmarva Power to develop a battery energy storage system on one of two north-end parcels. It’s complicated, but in layman’s terms, a battery energy storage system, or BESS, would be a… Read More »

OCFD Helped Baltimore During Memorial Service OCEAN CITY -- The Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) was one of many from around the state to deploy in Baltimore on Wednesday to allow the city's fire department to mourn the loss of three of their own. For the first time in the 225-year history of the Baltimore City Fire Department, the entire BCFD…

Parking Waiver Request Denied For Downtown Hotel Concept OCEAN CITY- Parking concerns sent the developers of a proposed luxury resort and spa back to the drawing board last week after the appeals board denied a request for a waiver of some spaces on the planned redevelopment. Attorney Hugh Cropper, representing the developer Effie's Beach, LLC and Sarantis Properties, explained the history of the…