First State Detachment Marine Corps League Donate to Prom Night Fundraiser

by

The First State Detachment Marine Corps League this month donated $1,000 to Courtney Blackford’s prom queen campaign for Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House by the Sea’s annual Prom Night fundraiser.

Community D

Pictured from left to right are John Daddezio, Marty Kwesko, Courtney Blackford & Bob Broderick.