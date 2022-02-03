BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid performances at a Bayside Conference meet last week with the boys finishing third and the girls coming in fifth overall.

On the boys’ side, in the 55-meter dash, Jaden Holland was 18th and Evan Justice finished 27th. In the 300, Riley Calloway was 15th, Connor Herr was 16th and Ethan Cowder finished 25th. Gavin Weeks finished 15th in the 500.

In the 800, Ethan Justice was first and Tristan Dutton finished second.

Dutton finished second in the 1,600, while Ethan Justice finished fourth. Brian Herbert finished 10th in the 3,200. Owen Mielnik finished first in the pole vault and Xavier Arnold finished fourth in the shot put.

On the girls’ side, Tiara McDonald was ninth in the 55-meter dash, while Miah Schwind was 12th and Summer Banks finished 18th. McDonald also finished third in the 300 and third in the 500. Also in the 500, Breanne Ferguson was 11th. Macy Woroniecki was seventh in the 800, while Carolina Novelli finished 12th and Rachel Plata was 16th.

In the 1,600, Amber Marshall finished sixth, while Clarice Piela was eighth and Chloe Resnick was 14th. Woroniecki was third in the 3,200, while Novelli was fourth. In the relays, the Decatur girls were seventh in the 4×200, fifth in the 4×400 and third in the 4×800. Rachel Peretz was fourth in the shot put, while Tanner Ellis was 11th and Sasha Mete was 15th.