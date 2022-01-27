BERLIN – After taking a couple of back-to-back losses, Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team rebounded with a pair of wins last week.

The Seahawks had won four in a row before falling in back-to-back games against Bennett and Parkside. However, the Decatur boys got back in the win column last week with a pair of victories over Snow Hill and Washington.

The 58-55 win over Snow Hill at home last Wednesday avenged an earlier loss to the Eagles back on December 10. Back in action last Friday, the Seahawks routed Washington at home, 77-45. The Seahawks will face county rival Pocomoke on the road on Friday. In their first meeting, the Seahawks beat the Warriors, 75-57. With the pair of wins, the Seahawks improved to 8-3 on the season. Their longest win streak of the season was four games, while they lost two in a row at one point.