Seahawks Sweep Two, Rebound After Skid

by

BERLIN – After taking a couple of back-to-back losses, Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team rebounded with a pair of wins last week.

The Seahawks had won four in a row before falling in back-to-back games against Bennett and Parkside. However, the Decatur boys got back in the win column last week with a pair of victories over Snow Hill and Washington.

The 58-55 win over Snow Hill at home last Wednesday avenged an earlier loss to the Eagles back on December 10. Back in action last Friday, the Seahawks routed Washington at home, 77-45. The Seahawks will face county rival Pocomoke on the road on Friday. In their first meeting, the Seahawks beat the Warriors, 75-57. With the pair of wins, the Seahawks improved to 8-3 on the season. Their longest win streak of the season was four games, while they lost two in a row at one point.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.