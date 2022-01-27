BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid team and individual performances last week at a Bayside Conference meet in Snow Hill.

The Decatur boys finished fourth overall as a team among the 10 Bayside Conference schools competing in the meet with 51 points. Kent Island was first, Parkside was second and Easton was third. The Decatur girls finished sixth among the 10 schools competing, with 39 points. Kent Island was first, Parkside was second and Bennett was third.

On the boys’ side for the Seahawks, in the 300, Connor Herr was 20th, Ethan Cowder was 23rd, and Alex Ward was 26th. In the 500, Gavin McCabe was seventh and Gavin Weeks came in 17th. Ethan Justice was third in the 800, while Gavin McCabe was seventh and Michael Hoos was 17th.

Tristan Dutton finished first in the 1,600, while Ethan Justice was third. Dutton also finished third in the 3,200, while Brian Herbert was 12th. In the relays, the Decatur boys finished fifth in the 4×200, fourth in the 4×400, and third in the 4×800. Brand Fitzgerald finished fifth in the high jump, and Xavier Arnold finished ninth in the shot put.

On the girls’ side, Tiara McDonald was seventh in the 55-meter dash, while Miah Schwind was 18th. McDonald also finished third in the 300, while Kyliegh Powell was 19th and Abigail Melito was 24th. Carolina Novelli was 13th in the 500, while Rachel Plata finished 14th. Novelli finished seventh in the 800, while Plata was 15th and Chloe Resnick was 19th.

Novelli finished fourth in the 1,600, while Clarice Piela was 12th and Resnick was 13th. Macy Woroniecki was second in the 3,200 and Ava Becnel finished 10th. In the relays, the Decatur girls finished sixth in the 4×200, sixth in the 4×400, and third in the 4×800. Rachel Peretz finished fifth in the shot put, while Tanner Ellis finished 11th.

The Seahawks competed in another Bayside Conference meet in Snow Hill on Thursday, the results of which were too late to be included in this edition.