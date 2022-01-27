Revelation Craft Brewing Company presented Beebe Medical Foundation with a check for $7,615.50 from the Hudson Fields Beer Garden in Milton. The Revelation-sponsored beer garden wrapped up a successful fourth season in October. From the end of April through October at Hudson Fields in Milton, Revelation offered eight brews on tap, accompanied by outdoor seating, a mix of rotating food trucks, live music and family-friendly fun. From left to right, Stephanie Hertz, general manager, Sean Flannigan, Gift Officer, Beebe Medical Foundation, Kyle Shaffer, marketing and sales manager, Kay Young, Executive Director of Development, Beebe Medical Foundation, Tom Protack, President, Beebe Medical Foundation, and Amy Popovich, Event Coordinator, Beebe Medical Foundation.