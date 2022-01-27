Things I Like – January 28, 2022

by

A blue sky morning after a snowfall

Songs written by the singer

Animated films adults like too

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

Eddie Murray’s batting stance

Different takes on shrimp and grits

Remote start for a snow-covered vehicle

Randomly running into friends in an airport

The last few miles of a long road trip

Royal Farms fried chicken on the beach

Memories of my college years living in Hampden

When the underdog wins

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.