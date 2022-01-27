Mark Alan Ferragamo

BERLIN – Mark Alan Ferragamo, age 72, died on January 19, 2022, in Berlin, Md. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Alfonso Ferragamo and

Lillian (Bell) Sim. He was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life Judith Ferragamo. Mark is survived by his three children Joseph Ferragamo and David McComas of Ocean City and Pamela McComas of Clifton, Va., as well as David’s dog Andy who Mark adored. Mark also loved his many nieces and nephews and enjoyed watching them grow and start their own families. Above all else, Mark was known for his great love of family and friends and for living a full and true life. We will remember his booming laugh, sharp wit, and great capacity for love.

No formal services are planned; however, his children will hold a Celebration of Life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave. NW Suite 800, Washington, D.C., 20004. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

X

Sue Garliss

OCEAN CITY – Sue Garliss, 78, of Ocean City, passed away on January 14, 2022. Born in Baltimore, Md. on October 21, 1943, she was the daughter of the late James Gough and Margaret Schmitt. After graduating from Towson High School, she moved down to the shore to chase her dreams in selling real estate in Ocean City, Md.

She is survived by the love of her life, Joe Garliss, whom she was married to for 57 years. Preceding her in death is daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Garliss. She is also survived by a daughter, Wendy Garliss, of Ocean City. She leaves behind many grandchildren; Miranda, Morgan, Austin, Gabrielle, and Jewelian.

She loved deeply and we take comfort in knowing that Sue is now at peace surrounded by the light. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

X

Charles Edward Miller III

BERLIN – Charles Edward “Chuck” Miller III, died peacefully Monday, January 17, 2022 at his sister’s home in Berlin, Maryland surrounded by his loved ones. Chuck was 70 years old.

Chuck is survived by his daughter, Victoria Lewis and husband Shayne of Salisbury, Maryland; his sister, Conni Hall and her husband, Dale of Berlin, Maryland; his brother Chris Miller of Berlin, Maryland and his brother Joey Miller and wife Janet of Ocean Pines, Maryland.

Chuck is also survived by his two grandchildren, Mason Lewis and Rosemary Lewis of Salisbury, Maryland. He was fortunate to have beloved nieces and nephews also; Sara Patrick of Ocean City, Maryland and her daughters Logan and Sydney Patrick; Kathryn Brummitt and husband James of Purceville, Virginia and their daughters Abby and Becca Brummitt; Joseph (Joby) Miller of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and Josh and Jenna Miller of Ocean Pines, Maryland.

Chuck was born on July 17, 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland and was the son of the late Charles Edward Miller II and Ruth (Johancen) Miller Gilfillan. Chuck and his family moved to Ocean City in 1960 and lived and worked as an offshore fisherman there until his move to Florida in the mid-70’s. He lived in Islamorada, Fort Lauderdale, and New Smyrna Beach; or wherever the fishing took him.

As one of his many “brothers” said after his passing, “the offshore fishing community lost one of the best, Captain Chuck Miller.” His “brothers” are too numerous to mention here, but the family would like to acknowledge their love and support and presence in his life over the years. He was certainly loved and was a mentor to many young fishermen beginning their journey. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

“Perhaps I should not have been a fisherman, he thought. But that was the thing that I was born for.”

Ernest Hemingway, The Old Man and the Sea.

A Celebration of life will be conducted later, COVID permitting, with a Mass and memorial gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Coastal Hospice of the Eastern Shore or St. Mary’s Star of the Sea parish in Ocean City, Maryland. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

X

Warren Leroy Sinclair

BERLIN – Warren Leroy Sinclair, 64, passed away on January 24, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md.

He was born to Henry Irvin Sinclair and Mary J. Harris Sinclair in Baltimore, Maryland on October 14, 1957. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Dianne Sinclair (Bennett) and they lived together in Bishopville, Maryland for many years.

He is survived by his two children, Shelly Marie Sinclair, of Berlin, and Melissa Ann Hudson (Chris), of Salisbury. He is also survived by two granddaughters; Jaylen and Aria Hudson, as well as one great-grandchild, Brodie Kelm. He leaves behind one brother, Joseph Sinclair (Karen), of Showell, Md., and four sisters; Lynn Kelley (Jerry) of Snow Hill, Diane Williams (Mike) of Berlin, Sharon Puckett (the late Jim Puckett), of Crisfield, and Sue Carey (Mike) of Selbyville. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Warren served as a member of the Showell Volunteer Fire Company for almost 46 years. He worked his way up and later achieved the status of president and vice President of the Showell Volunteer Fire Company, as well as being a chairman of their board. He also held the title of Chief Engineer and Assistant Chief. In addition, he was a fire police officer for 11 years, serving Worcester County.

In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the West Ocean City Hunt Club for over 20 years. He also was a football fan, especially the Washington Redskins.

A visitation will be held at The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, MD on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to the Showell Volunteer Fire Company located at 11620 Worcester Highway, Showell, Md., 21862. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.